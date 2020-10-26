-
Florida State University has posted signs on campus and inside buildings asking students to wear masks and practice social distancing. But some students are having a difficult time accessing all of Florida State University's COVID-19 guidelines.
A deal finalized over the weekend will allow blind voters to fill out ballots secretly at home, putting an end to a broader legal tangle over Florida’s…
Software that can replace doctors for certain tasks has a big responsibility. The Food and Drug Administration is now figuring out how to determine when computer algorithms are safe and effective.
A first-of-its kind genetic treatment for blindness will cost $850,000 per patient, making it one of the most expensive medicines in the world and raising…
Supplements with the antioxidant lutein and omega-3 fatty acids didn't stop age-related macular degeneration, the leading cause of blindness in the United States, a new study suggests. But other antioxidants, including vitamins C and E, do seem to help.