One out of every seven babies born to U.S. mothers who were infected with Zika during pregnancy developed some kind of health problem, according to the…
Summer is upon us and that means more of the bugs that made international headlines last year – mosquitos. What progress has been made in the fight...
About 5 percent of pregnant women infected with Zika in Puerto Rico and other U.S. territories last year had babies with birth defects, says the federal health agency. And the risk isn't over.
Babies born with small heads are "just the tip of the iceberg" of what Zika does to a fetus's brain, says Dr. Deborah Levine, a contributor to a new study.
The first case of Zika-related microcephaly was confirmed today in a child born in Florida, according to the Florida Department of Health.The child’s…
Three babies with Zika-linked birth defects have been born in the U.S., the government reported Thursday in its first accounting of outcomes for pregnant…
A study of women who were infected with the Zika virus late in pregnancy found that none had babies with apparent birth defects.The study, published in…
Mosquitoes may be one of summer’s nuisances. But the ones carrying Zika, a virus that has spread through Latin America and could be transmitted in the…
The World Health Organization says women who live in areas where Zika is spreading should consider delaying pregnancy, since there's no other sure way to…
The Senate voted Wednesday to move ahead with negotiations with the House on a measure to fund the government’s fight against the Zika virus.The 93-2 vote…