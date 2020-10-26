-
A federal judge on Monday put a nationwide hold on Trump administration rules that allow more employers to opt out of providing women with no-cost birth…
The Trump administration on Wednesday released a pair of rules that will allow employers with religious or moral objections to contraception to offer…
Critics worry a new contraception app, which allows women to track body temperature and menstrual cycle to avoid pregnancy, isn't as effective as other methods. But some women welcome another option.
The condom, the pill and now, the smartphone?Natural Cycles, a mobile fertility app, this month became the first ever digital contraceptive device to win…
The maker of a permanent contraceptive implant subject to thousands of injury reports and repeated safety restrictions by regulators said Friday that it…
The groundbreaking book was first released in the early 1970s. It gave women frank information about then-taboo topics like masturbation, birth control and female sexual anatomy.
For some U.S. women who buy hormonal contraception via an app, it's all about convenience — birth control pills in the mail, without an office visit. But in Texas there's much more to it.
The Trump administration is weighing whether to allow Texas to receive millions of federal Medicaid dollars for its family planning program, which bars…
The absolute risk is very low. But low-dose formulations of birth control pills and other hormone-releasing contraceptives pose about the same risk to breasts as older formulations, a big study finds.
Two national advocacy groups filed a federal lawsuit in Indiana on Tuesday challenging a rule change by President Donald Trump's administration allowing…