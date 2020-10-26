-
Light therapy can help treat depression that's part of seasonal affective disorder, but it hasn't worked so well for treating bipolar disorder. It may come down to when people are exposed to light.
-
The family of an 18-year-old student with severe autism and a seizure disorder who died on a Miami-Dade County school bus is suing the public school…
-
The bludgeoning deaths of a Tavares woman, her brother and mother by a man with schizophrenia is renewing criticism of how the state handles the mentally…
-
The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office will pay $1.15 million to the estate of a woman with bipolar disorder who died in a jail cell after refusing food and…
-
Sujatha Guduru of Oviedo had a 20-year history of mental illness. She had required hospitalization in a psychiatric ward three times, was seeing a…