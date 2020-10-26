biomedical research

-
Florida universities are making progress in expanding their research and development efforts but there is room for improvement, according to a new report…
-
The problem is, it's hard to prove. Journals deny it. But some academics say they've experienced it firsthand.
-
Gov. Rick Scott vetoed nearly $57 million from the state’s Health and Human Services budget Tuesday, including $9.25 million for biomedical…
-
Jupiter’s Scripps Research Institute is considering partnering with the University of Southern California, but says it won’t affect its research center in…
-
Florida legislators this year diverted state money from medical research studies in order to give $30 million to cancer centers, no-strings-attached, says…