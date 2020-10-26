-
Five men have accepted a plea deal and will serve jail time for the hazing death of a Florida State University student.The men originally faced up to five…
The Florida Keys are famous as a place to party. That's how they got the nickname "Margaritaville." But the hard-drinking lifestyle is taking a toll on...
Researchers tested more than 3,000 people at Munich's Oktoberfest beer festival. They found getting drunk was associated with abnormal heart rhythms.
Twenty percent of high school seniors say they binge drink, with 6 percent consuming 15 drinks or more in a row. This extreme binge drinking accounts for high rates of emergency room visits by teen drinkers, researchers say, and poses a health risk that until now hasn't been adequately measured.