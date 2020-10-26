-
Red tide arrived in Pinellas County over the weekend with numerous reports of dead fish along beaches from Fort DeSoto to Clearwater.
Sen. Bill Nelson filed a bill last week that would provide veterans with access to medical marijuana at the VA and open doors for more research on the…
The White House on Tuesday backed Florida’s effort to secure federal funding for a reservoir intended to move water away from Lake Okeechobee and reduce…
Tourism, fishing and public health are being threatened by contaminants discoloring stretches of beaches at the southern end of the Florida…
The federal program that has provided hotel vouchers to Puerto Rican families displaced by Hurricane Maria will end on Saturday, and advocates are...
It’s now been two years after the Pulse nightclub mass shooting that left 49 people dead in Orlando. U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson (D-FL) says it’s time...
Members of Florida’s congressional delegation from both sides of the political aisle denounced a White House proposal Friday that they say would weaken…
Florida’s U-S Senators Marco Rubio and Bill Nelson have added a bipartisan proposal to a nationwide opioid bill that could go before the Senate.
U.S. Senator Bill Nelson and Tampa Congresswoman Kathy Castor are asking the federal government to step in after thousands of kids were kicked off a...
A $1.1 billion deal may be on the table to help combat the Zika virus in Congress. But, it falls short of President Obama’s $1.9 billion request. Now,...