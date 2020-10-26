-
Talks to complete Bert Fish Medical Center’s third attempt to merge with Florida Hospital are about halfway done, the Daytona Beach News-Journal…
Bert Fish Medical Center will negotiate exclusively with Florida Hospital on a merger, the Daytona Beach News-Journal reports. A regional CEO with…
Officials with USF Health say they are seriously considering a downtown Tampa campus for third- and fourth-year medical students, the Tampa Bay Times…
Jupiter’s Scripps Research Institute is considering partnering with the University of Southern California, but says it won’t affect its research center in…
The independently owned Bert Fish Medical Center is back on the market after a second try at acquisition fell through, the Orlando Sentinel…
Some who questioned the sale of Bayfront Medical Center in St. Petersburg to a for-profit corporation in April were left even more uneasy Tuesday amid…
Community Health Systems agreed Tuesday to pay $3.6 billion in cash and stock for Naples-based Health Management Associates, which will give Bayfront…
Some hospitals that have been bought out by Health Management Associates (HMA) -- including St. Petersburg's Bayfront Medical Center -- may get an…