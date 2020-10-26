-
The Florida Blue health insurance company is hiring 200 people for its Jacksonville customer-service department.
-
The federal government has acknowledged that it wrongly declared more than 100 veterans dead and suspended their benefit payments, and says it is changing…
-
State laws in both Oklahoma and Texas allow employers to develop their own workplace injury plans that generally cover fewer injuries, cut off benefits payments sooner and control access to doctors.
-
Same-sex couples have been able to marry in Florida since Jan. 6, 2015. On June 26, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that same-sex marriage is legal...
-
Alabama’s largest insurer now offers spousal coverage to legally married gay couples in order to comply with a federal rule that insurance companies must…
-
The Supreme Court’s ruling that ends the Defense of Marriage Act means that same-sex married couples will soon be subject to hundreds of federal laws and…
-
After backlash erupted when the Department of Veterans Affairs made it tougher to navigate through red tape to get benefits, the agency said it would stop…