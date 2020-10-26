-
So many of us do it: the long scroll through grim news on social media before bed. A cognitive behavioral specialist offers advice on how to stop "doomscrolling" for the sake of your mental health.
A massive computer competition works to identify the patterns that can predict where someone will end up in life. But whether this competition has a winner may depend on your viewpoint.
Smoking, drug abuse and diabetes are all modifiable risk factors for stroke. Yet a large study of patients hospitalized for stroke suggests the number of people with these risk factors is rising.
Many parents consider teenagers' social media lives to be a dark, mysterious void. But parents who are connected to their children on Facebook and Twitter are more likely to have strong ties in real life, a study finds.
Scientists used to think that identical twins turned out differently because they were treated differently by friends, teachers or their parents. A study of mice supports the idea that small changes in behavior can lead to larger ones and eventually even resculpt brains in different ways.