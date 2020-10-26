-
When Charlie Bates sexually assaulted four University of South Florida students and terrorized dozens of others in September, he was under the influence…
-
Authorities say bath salts and synthetic marijuana may be banned in Florida, but people are still using the highly unpredictable drugs, and they are still…
-
It appears that state and federal laws criminalizing the sale of “bath salts” -- while not perfect -- are working. The number of overdoses on the…
-
Law enforcement agencies have been less than successful in trying to stop the sale of synthetic drugs, also called "bath salts," which are pitched to kids…
-
Reporters from the South Florida Sun-Sentinel had little trouble buying synthetic drugs from a convenience store in Pompano Beach, even amid Florida’s…