Disability advocates want poll workers to ask everyone if they wish to use an accessible voting machine. The idea is to decrease stigma around disabilities and make the voting process more inclusive. Traditionally, if a person needed an accessible machine, they would have to ask for it.
Florida doesn't have any accommodations for disabled Floridians who wish to vote by mail. If you're blind or can't use your arms, you'll need to get someone else to fill out your ballot. But in at least five counties, that's going to change.
TALLAHASSEE – The Supreme Court isn’t the only challenge facing a petition drive to put a proposed medical marijuana constitutional amendment on Florida’s…
Medical marijuana supporters and foes are eager to find out if they swayed Florida’s Supreme Court justices considering a proposed state ballot…
The Florida Supreme Court is hearing arguments Thursday on a ballot initiative to legalize marijuana for medical purposes through a constitutional…
The Florida Supreme Court has scheduled oral arguments for Dec. 5 over the language proposed for the November 2014 ballot that would legalize medical…
People United for Medical Marijuana has collected far more than signatures than it needs to get a Florida Supreme Court review of its proposed…
John Morgan, who is financing the campaign to legalize medical marijuana in Florida, says the issue is about doing what’s right, not a ploy to bring…