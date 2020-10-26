-
A congressional committee has upheld a prohibition against the Food and Drug Administration considering using gene-edited embryos to establish pregnancies.
Research shows that music therapy in neonatal intensive care units helps infants get released from the hospital early. Experts in Florida helped pioneer...
A pediatrician is working to make sure every hospital in Kansas can give babies with neonatal abstinence syndrome the soft start they need, ideally right next to their mothers.
Hillsborough County is filing a lawsuit against drug companies that contributed to the opioid addiction crisis.
Sales of probiotics are soaring. While some studies on this beneficial bacteria show it can treat specific health issues in children, scientists are exploring how it may help gut health more broadly.
The rate of babies being born early is going up across the country. There were 8,000 more preterm births in the U.S. last year than the previous year,...
Florida pediatricians will be able to test babies for more diseases under a new law signed by Governor Rick Scott.
A new study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found some of the babies didn't show symptoms of microcephaly for months. NPR's Linda Wertheimer talks to the CDC's Dr. Denise Jamieson.
Giving infants peanut puree as one of their first solid foods can help prevent peanut allergies, research has shown. To do that safely, start early — and only after checking with your doctor.
Florida moms are helping pay the bills by selling a unique commodity over the internet: breast milk.As the Tampa Bay Times reports, women able to pump…