auto accidents

-
Update 2:55 p.m., May 14: A spokesperson with Fiat Chrysler has designated May Airbag Recall Repair Month statewide, with an emphasis on Miami, Orlando...
-
In a battle between a major Jacksonville hospital and State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance, the Florida Supreme Court on Wednesday grappled with…
-
The latest haul of 33 arrests brings the total so far to 92 charged in Operation Sledgehammer, a joint state and federal investigation of staged car…
-
A year ago, the Florida Legislature overhauled no-fault insurance -- “PIP,” for personal injury protection -- saying it was riddled with fraud. But a…