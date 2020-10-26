-
The state Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) will roll out a GPS tracking pilot program as part of its effort to crack down on Medicaid fraud.
How do young adults diagnosed with a form of autism describe themselves? This week on Florida Matters, we meet Andrew Casey, 23, who interviewed his peers…
Finding a job is hard enough for recent graduates, but for those on the autism spectrum the search can be even harder. One training program in Texas is helping these young people prepare for jobs in the tech industry.