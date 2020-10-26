Associated Industries of Florida

-
After a Florida Supreme Court ruling last month that struck down a limit on attorney's fees, workers-compensation insurance rates could go up 17.1…
-
Speakers at a health-care "summit" said Tuesday that expanding access to care for more Floridians could save the state money.The two-day Florida Health…
-
Florida's Legislature has twice turned down proposals to provide health insurance for nearly 1 million state residents. And the new House Speaker on…
-
Efforts to expand who and how health care is provided remain hot topics for Florida business leaders and state legislative leaders.Bills concerning…
-
Florida businesses have more at stake in the Legislature’s decision on Medicaid expansion than they might realize, tax-policy experts say. Florida’s…
-
With the Florida House unwilling to accept federal funds to cover 1 million low-income uninsured Floridians, top lawmakers in the Senate say the…