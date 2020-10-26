-
The Florida Senate is moving closer to the House when it comes to letting nurse practitioners work independently of doctors. The Senate’s Appropriations...
For years, Florida’s Advanced Registered Nurse Practitioners (ARNPs) have tried to convince lawmakers to let them set up offices independent of...
Don Gaetz, president of the Florida Senate, could present a formidable obstacle to passage of a bill that would increase the powers and independence of…
A Florida House committee will take up a bill Monday that would give nurse practitioners more independence and authority to provide medical services…