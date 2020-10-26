-
Too many people with dementia are being given sedating drugs to make them easier to handle in understaffed facilities, a new study finds, despite federal warnings to stop the practice.
-
Seven years after a U.S. senator cited him as a national example of aberrant practices, the onetime top prescriber of antipsychotic drugs in Florida’s…
-
While more than a dozen nursing homes in Florida have stopped prescribing antipsychotic medications to dementia patients, and the percentage of nursing…
-
Way too many residents of U.S. nursing homes are on antipsychotic drugs, critics say. It's often just for the convenience of the staff, to sedate patients agitated by dementia. That's illegal.
-
Four years after becoming a national symbol of reckless overprescribing, a Miami psychiatrist received a reprimand and $15,000 fine from the Florida Board…
-
A Yale study shows people in Gainesville use antipsychotic drugs at a higher rate than any other city in the nation, the Gainesville Sun reports. A…