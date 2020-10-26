-
A researcher who tested the water around St. Petersburg for antibiotic resistant bacteria after the city released sewage into Tampa Bay didn't find…
-
For the first time, Medicare penalties against hospitals with too many avoidable patient safety complications include fines tied to the prevalence of two types of bacteria resistant to drugs.
-
The agency said that the most problematic resistant bacteria are emerging in hospitals. But it also called bacteria that have become resistant to drugs used on the farm a "serious threat."
-
The goal is to counter drug resistance, which is largely a consequence of antibiotics overuse. Supporters say the plan would entice companies back into the market because it would be much cheaper to gain approval. But critics call it "a tragedy of monumental proportions."
-
Turkey producers contend that they use antibiotics judiciously to help keep their flocks healthy.
-
A hospital in West Palm Beach is trying out an electronic product that uses colored lights and -- as a last resort -- beeps to warn busy hospital nurses…