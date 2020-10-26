-
New stories coming out about the anti-aging clinic owned by Tony Bosch include a former minor league baseball player who wanted to lose weight, and chose…
-
A bill that would close a loophole for cash-only clinics has drawn strong support from three committees in the Florida Senate. Yet it’s dying in the…
-
Cash-only medical clinics are allowed to skirt the licensing and regulation most other clinics are subject to, a loophole that a Florida lawmaker contends…
-
A dozen more Major League Baseball players were suspended on Monday for taking performance-enhancing drugs at Biogenesis, a Coral Gables “anti-aging”…