Anthem Blue Cross

Anthem’s fourth-quarter earnings tumbled 64 percent as the health insurer absorbed some sizeable expenses and booked fewer customers than it expected…
Leaders of two major health insurers planning multibillion dollar acquisitions made their case to Congress that bigger can mean better in their industry,…
Several of the nation's biggest health insurers have hiked earnings expectations for 2015 after blowing past first-quarter forecasts and heading into a…
Health care offers attractive growth opportunities for cyber criminals looking to steal reams of personal information, as the hacking of a database…
Insurers aren't required to encrypt consumers' data under a 1990s federal law that remains the foundation for health care privacy in the Internet age — an…
Aiming to contain health care costs, a growing number of employers and insurers are adopting a strategy that limits how much they’ll pay for certain…