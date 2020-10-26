-
A conservative backed group unveiled their legislative agenda for both the state and national levels Thursday. Americans for Prosperity CEO Luke...
-
Floridians who feel they have been deluged by negative political ads with an anti-"Obamacare" theme are not mistaken: A new study shows spending on…
-
Tampa Bay residents still recovering from the onslaught of anti-Obamacare campaign ads from the recent election may better understand why they feel…
-
Last week in Tallahassee, the NAACP led a rally at the Capitol aimed at prodding the Legislature to accept $51 billion in federal funds to cover almost 1…
-
Americans for Prosperity, a conservative advocacy group founded by industrialists David and Charles Koch, has been running ads against the Affordable Care…
-
Gary Stein, a former public health professional turned consumer advocate, says he attended a recent "town hall" meeting in Tampa sponsored by Americans…
-
Unbeknownst to the public, the current government shutdown was planned in February, right after President Obama was sworn in for his second term, the New…
-
A TV commercial running in Ohio and Florida, paid for by a group that spent $33 million trying to defeat President Obama's re-election in 2012, tries to…
-
Arkansas' state legislature passed a model plan to expand Medicaid last week, even though its Legislature is dominated by Republicans and the measure had…