Federal law generally prohibits dietary supplements from claiming to treat specific diseases or viruses. Yet NPR found more than 100 products sold on Amazon that make unsubstantiated antiviral claims.
A $69 billion merger between CVS and Aetna has been approved by the Department of Justice. This will consolidate the number of prescription drug plans…
The $69 billion merger of the drug store chain CVS with insurer Aetna is about several things. Depending on whom you ask, it's about transforming the pharmacy store experience, getting a stronger foothold in lucrative sales of specialty prescription drugs — or about preparing for a future threat from Amazon.
Gov. Rick Scott is touting a deal with Amazon to move 3,000 jobs to Florida, but some concerns are being raised about the quality of the jobs, the Tampa…