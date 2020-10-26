-
Caring for Alzheimer’s and dementia patients is emotionally demanding but also is increasingly expensive, according to a Fort Myers News-Press analysis of…
-
A team of scientists in Sarasota has published a new discovery that could be a major breakthrough in Alzheimer’s disease research, according to the…
-
While eating healthy and exercising can improve one’s physical health, a study shows it also can lessen the chances of suffering dementia, according to…
-
Alzheimer’s disease, the most common form of dementia, affects about 5.1 million Americans, many of whom live alone. The disease, which typically takes…
-
A Sarasota retirement community has a special room set up to help ease depression and anxiety for dementia and memory care patients. As the Sarasota…
-
Researchers at University of Florida report finding a biological mechanism that links Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease. It’s a mutation in a brain…
-
Retirement is a time many seniors look forward to, but can delaying retirement keep the brain healthy? According to a study of nearly half a million…
-
There are tests for heart attacks and diabetes, but few for brain disorders. Researchers are trying to change that, but are finding the hunt for biomarkers for mental illness to be a tough slog. Tests on the market, like ones for Alzheimer's, are not conclusive.
-
Bob and Kay Vago have been married for 62 years, and have been almost inseparable -- even as his wife’s Alzheimer’s disease has progressed to the point…
-
Dr. Mary Newport of Spring Hill is convinced that coconut oil has greatly helped her husband, who was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s at age 54.…