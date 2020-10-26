Alzheimer's Association

-
Patients with memory loss and other cognitive problems responded well to one-on-one conversations aimed at increasing their sense of control and independence.
With a large aging population, Florida is an epicenter of Alzheimer’s cases in the United States. Roughly half a million people in the state live with...
Deaths from the disease have increased by 68 percent between 2000 and 2010. One reason: We're living longer, and deaths from other causes, like heart disease and prostate cancer, are going down.