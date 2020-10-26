-
Scientists say new drugs are on the way for patients with ALS. The latest is a two-drug combo that appears to slow the progression of the fatal nerve disease with a modest but meaningful benefit.
-
Structures inside healthy brain cells nimbly move from one state to the next to perform different functions. But in certain degenerative brain diseases, scientists now think, that process gets stuck.
-
Fifty patients with Lou Gehrig's disease have volunteered for a study of a dietary supplement as an experimental treatment. Even a failure could help by eliminating a dead end from consideration.
-
With Monday’s Florida Supreme Court ruling that will allow medical marijuana on the November general election ballot, questions abound about who could use…
-
Robert Jordan won’t face any charges for growing two marijuana plants to treat his wife's illness, the Sarasota Herald-Tribune reports. Cathy Jordan…
-
Researchers with the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville have found an abnormal protein that collects in the brains of patients who have Lou Gehrig’s disease or…