The study compared drinking habits of adults age 30-80 with their habits a year earlier. The study found the increase is most pronounced among women, for whom days with heavy drinking spiked by 41%.
Americans are drinking far more during the COVID-19 pandemic. A beer in the evening can feel like a taste of normal life, but health experts worry about alcohol's deadly side effects.
Experts say a bit of extra drinking isn't a problem for many people, but they recommend watching out for specific behaviors that signal addiction.
Nearly 73,000 people died from liver disease and other alcohol-related illnesses in 2017, up from just under 36,000 deaths in 1999. Alcohol was even more deadly than illicit drugs, including opioids.
Deaths due to liver disease have increased among the young — and heavy drinking is to blame.
Bargain booze has become a little more expensive in Scotland, which says it is the first country in the world to introduce minimum unit pricing for…
It is still rare for a person struggling with alcohol abuse to be prescribed naltrexone or acamprosate, two medications that have been proven to help. Efforts are underway to change that.
Broward County Judge Gisele Pollack, accused of presiding in court twice while drunk and arrested on charges of driving under the influence, says she…