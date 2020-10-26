AHCA Secretary Liz Dudek

-
The state’s top health-care regulator is stepping down effective Jan. 7.Justin Senior, the secretary of the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration,…
-
Liz Dudek, a longtime state health official who helped lead an overhaul of the Medicaid program, is retiring as secretary of the Florida Agency for Health…
-
Gov. Rick Scott on Monday directed the state Agency for Health Care Administration to audit at least some contracts between hospitals and health insurers…
-
The Florida Agency For Health Care Administration is demanding to see Medicaid contracts between hospitals and health insurers, the Tampa Bay Times…