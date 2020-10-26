-
It could take a decade or more for Florida's timber industry to recover from Hurricane Michael's devastation, and the countless downed trees pose an…
-
Florida has provided more than 180,000 pounds of fruits, vegetables, meats and grains to victims of Hurricane Florence in North Carolina, Agriculture…
-
Florida's citrus industry got some dire news Tuesday from an organization that advises the federal government on science and technical matters.In a…
-
Two Democratic lawmakers have breathed new life into an effort to legalize hemp as an agricultural crop in Florida. Proponents of the program are pitching…