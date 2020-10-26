-
If the state wants to continue efforts at current levels to curb opioid abuse, it will need to find about $76 million, members of a Senate health-care…
Last year the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to more than 3,700 overdose calls. About 2,400 of the calls happened between January and...
A federal Food and Drug Administration advisory committee Wednesday recommended approval of a new injectable treatment for opioid addiction. One...
Florida House lawmakers are checking in on a 2016 measure meant to improve mental health and addiction treatment.
In South Florida, people with health insurance are the target of "body brokers" who can earn lucrative kickbacks — $500 per week — for referring vulnerable patients to centers that bilk insurers.
The Urban Institute reports that Medicaid spending on drugs used to treat opioid addiction and overdoses has risen sharply, raising questions about the potential impact of Medicaid cuts.
Doctors treating people addicted to opioids often need approval from insurers before giving drugs that ease withdrawal. The delay can be risky for patients. Insurers are starting to come around.
Changes to how Florida regulates the private system of addiction treatment in the state could help stop patient abuse and exploitation. That’s the...
Georgia has stopped licensing new clinics that provide medication-assisted treatment for opioid addiction. Some call the state's move irresponsible. Others say the clinics aren't regulated enough.
Medication-assisted treatment uses one of several drugs approved by the Food and Drug Administration to control cravings and reduce relapses. Despite the evidence, the approach is underused.