A follow-up report on the handling of the state’s concealed-carry permitting process pointed to a lack of management oversight by the Department of…
Florida-grown romaine lettuce has been cleared in the recent E. coli outbreak, state Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam said Tuesday. “While the...
Florida has provided more than 180,000 pounds of fruits, vegetables, meats and grains to victims of Hurricane Florence in North Carolina, Agriculture…
The two main Republican candidates battling for Florida governor have a simple message when it comes to health care: Just say no to Obamacare.Agriculture…
Florida auditors are reviewing the operations of Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam's agency, including the office responsible for issuing permits for…
State Sen. Denise Grimsley would immediately order a “full audit” of Florida’s concealed-weapons licensing process, as well as examine the management...
Florida's League Of Women Voters Asks Pam Bondi For Independent Probe Into Department Of AgricultureRecent media reports detailing mistakes by Florida’s Department of Agriculture in issuing firearm permits have some advocacy organizations calling for...
Prescribed burns are a part of precautions taken throughout Florida to prevent massive forest fires by clearing flammable debris from the ground. They...
A 2012 internal investigation found that 48 Florida state employees made mistakes in issuing permits for concealed weapons, security guards and other…
A firm hired by a state agency to conduct a prescribed burn sparked a weekend wildfire that burned 820 acres and 36 homes in Northwest Florida,…