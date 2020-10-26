-
As the Americans with Disabilities Act turns 30, a founder of the disability rights movement, Judy Heumann, talks to activist Imani Barbarin, born a few months after the landmark law was signed.
A number of lawsuits question whether schools have addressed the needs of special education students during the pandemic. But the very nature of special education makes it hard to find one solution.
The 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act is Sunday. Morning Edition wants to know how it has affected your life.
Many buses and vans can safely accommodate and restrain a passenger's wheelchair, but airline passengers are required to transfer to the plane's standard seat. A grassroots group hopes to change that.
Spurred by a 60-Minutes investigation, the Florida Legislature is moving to shut down a cottage industry of shady lawsuits that has grown up around the...
The Orange County Board of Commissioners is looking to update sidewalks to make them comply with the Americans with Disabilities act.The commission votes…
Jolted by a “60 Minutes” expose, some Florida lawmakers want to deal with a blizzard of so-called “drive-by” Americans With Disabilities Act lawsuits.
Five days before he was to start college, Fred Maahs' world turned upside down. Off the Delaware coast in 1980, on the last day of summer vacation, the…
Disabled Americans are twice as likely to be poor as those without disabilities. They continue to face many financial and physical barriers, despite the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.