The ACLU is declaring victory after a federal court ruled in favor of an inmate initially seeking hormone therapy while incarcerated. The transgender...
A 2015 state law requiring a 24-hour waiting period for abortions was ruled unconstitutional Tuesday by a Leon County circuit judge.Judge Terry Lewis’…
Lawyers for the state asked a Leon County circuit judge Tuesday to order a trial about the constitutionality of a 2015 state law that would require women…
The suit, being filed Tuesday challenges a longstanding regulation allowing the abortion pill to be dispensed only at a medical facility under the care of a certified provider.
A federal judge has blocked a Florida law that would require people and groups that provide abortion advice to register with the state and furnish women…
On May 19, Fort Lauderdale police officers and city workers showed up without notice at Stranahan Park with dozens of blue trash bins, a front-end...
A new report by the American Civil Liberties Union is raising questions about the state’s handling of last summer’s toxic algae blooms in South Florida.
Citing First Amendment and privacy rights, the American Civil Liberties Union of Florida has filed a federal lawsuit challenging part of a sweeping…
In a legal debate that focuses heavily on privacy rights, the Florida Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday about whether it should block a 2015 law that…
Florida women seeking an abortion will now have to wait 24 hours and make a separate trip to their physician. This comes after an appeals court...