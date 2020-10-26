-
One of the missions of the 2010 federal health law is to slow the soaring cost of health care. A key strategy for Medicare is encouraging doctors,…
A new model of health care run by doctors and hospitals is growing and saving money in the taxpayer-funded Medicare program, according to a new report…
Hundreds of Florida doctors are recipients of the first round of bonuses from the federal government – a thank-you for saving taxpayers $33 million on…
Florida Blue says it is forming its 10th Accountable Care Organization with South Florida’s Memorial Healthcare System.Memorial, which treats more than…
Orlando Health Physician Partners and Florida Blue have launched an accountable care organization that will include 500 doctors and eight hospitals in…
JSA Care Partners, a St. Petersburg-based multi-site physician group, was among seven Accountable Care Organizations that are leaving the high-risk…
Jaime Pinto, 69, still sees the same doctors and gets prescriptions the same way he always has. He doesn’t know he’s part of a revolutionary change in the…
For insurers and the agents who sell their products, this is a time of great uncertainty, of racing to prepare for something that remains ill-defined: the…
The U.S. Department of Health & Human Services approved 106 accountable care organizations, and 16 of the new ACOs will be in Florida, FierceHealthcare…