-
One of the joys of living in South Florida around this otherwise horrid time of year is mango season. It's the juicy, refreshing antidote to looming...
-
An analysis of car accidents found that drivers who slept only five or six hours in the previous 24 had nearly twice the accident rate of drivers who slept a full seven hours or more.
-
An Orlando woman died from injuries to her neck and head caused by a car collision and an exploding air bag, according to an autopsy report released…
-
Across the state, four out of 10 people who come to hospital emergency rooms with nonfatal gunshot wounds were shot by accident, according to the Orlando…