ACA enrollment

There's less than a month left to enroll for health insurance plans on the Affordable Care Act marketplace and so far this year fewer people have been...
Throughout the U.S., subsidies are available to reduce the price of 2019 policies sold on state and federal insurance exchanges. But promotion of the insurance is varying widely from state to state.
A congressional watchdog said the Trump administration needs to step up its management of sign-up seasons for former President Barack Obama's health care…
After much drama leading to this year’s open enrollment for Affordable Care Act coverage — a shorter time frame, a sharply reduced federal budget for…
Consumers are getting the word that taxpayer-subsidized health plans are widely available for next year for no monthly premium or little cost, and…
The deadline for buying health insurance that starts Jan. 1 has arrived. Many people who lack coverage in 2016 will face fines that could reach thousands of dollars.
South Florida is home to the highest number of people signing up for Obamacare. With just one week before the open enrollment period ends, more than 660...
Norma and Rodolfo Santaolalla have always worked but have never had health insurance. When the Arlington, Va., couple tried to apply online for coverage…
Florida's governor and its Republican-led legislature opposed the Affordable Care Act and have resisted calls to expand Medicaid. But aided by non-profit groups and strong interest among Hispanics, Florida is one of the leaders in signing residents up for Obamacare.
Odalys Arevalo works out of a shopping mall but she doesn't sell clothes or electronics or jewelry. She sells health insurance. And when it comes to the...