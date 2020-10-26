-
A Senate panel on Wednesday took the first steps toward overhauling a complicated and expensive program designed to help thousands of Florida residents…
-
The Florida Legislature for more than a decade earmarked funding in the state budget for “pregnancy support services.”Now, lawmakers are poised to pass a…
-
A Senate panel Tuesday approved a bill aimed at boosting "medical tourism,'' which could attract out-of-state residents to seek care from Florida…
-
A Northeast Florida lawmaker is predicting Medicaid expansion won't be a factor during the next legislative session. Senate Health Policy Chairman Sen....
-
A proposal that would legalize a marijuana derivative known as Charlotte’s Web has gained additional support this week from leading Republican senators,…
-
Opting for stronger privacy controls despite law enforcement concerns, the Senate Health Policy Committee has approved changes to Florida’s prescription…
-
State Sen. Aaron Bean, R-Jacksonville, says the debate over how exactly to implement the Affordable Care Act in Florida is far from over. "There's going…
-
State Sen. Aaron Bean's bare-bones Florida Health Choices Plus plan is no longer an option.An amendment presented by state Sen. Joe Negron removed the…
-
What kind of health coverage can you buy for $20 to $30 a month?"You can't," says John Sinibaldi, an independent broker in Seminole. That may sum up the…