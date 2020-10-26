-
For the first time in 20 years, the AAA Auto Club isn’t issuing a Memorial Day weekend travel forecast. Blame the coronavirus.
The auto club AAA is expecting the busiest Thanksgiving travel period since 2005.Nearly 2.9 million Floridians are planning to travel more than 50 miles…
About a fifth of Floridians are over the age of 65. But instead of planning for final expenses, a recent AAA survey found half of Sunshine State...
The country’s largest auto club is making it easier for Florida parents to comply with a revamped child car seat law. As of the New Year, state law now...
A new report by the Orlando-based AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety says that older Americans are driving more than seniors in previous…
In recent weeks, Florida has become the national poster child for what not to do in states that are debating whether to drop mandatory helmet laws. Safety…
A Florida Senate panel backed a bill Thursday that will raise the state’s maximum highway speed limit to 75 mph, according to The Tampa Tribune. The 6-1…