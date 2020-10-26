2nd District Court of Appeal

-
Nearly six months after the Legislature passed a law requiring parental consent before minors can have abortions, an appeals court has turned down…
Warning of attempts to “whittle away” at a 2004 constitutional amendment, the Florida Supreme Court has rejected arguments by hospitals that they should…
Rejecting arguments by R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company that the amount was “excessive,” a state appeals court Friday upheld a jury's award of $12.36 million…
A state appeals court Wednesday overturned a sentence that would have allowed a woman to stay out prison after being convicted of taking $1.6 million from…
A man sentenced to life in prison for the 1991 murder of his 11-month-old stepson should have access to autopsy photos as he challenges the conviction, an…
A state appeals court Wednesday said a lawsuit can move forward against a compounding pharmacy in the death of an Ohio man who received a fatal dose of…
An appeals court Friday ruled that part of a 2003 state law directing Sarasota County to reimburse private hospitals for indigent care is…
A state appeals court is backing a Tampa teen’s request to not notify her parents that she wanted to get an abortion.The News Service of Florida said the…