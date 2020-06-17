WWE Shuts Down Filming In Orlando After Performer Tests Positive

World Wrestling Entertainment announced Tuesday that it has stopped filming at its Orlando training and production facilities after a performer tested positive for coronavirus.

The WWE says the performer was at the facility as recently as June 9.

In a statement, WWE associate medical director Dr. Jeffrey Dugas says no other people onsite have shown symptoms of the virus since that day.

Dugas says all talent, production crews and staff will be tested for COVID-19 out of an abundance of caution and to protect their health and safety.

The company plans on resuming a normal television production schedule pending test results.

Gov. Ron DeSantis deemed the WWE an essential business, which allowed it to continue holding matches and filming throughout the pandemic.