A World Champion Slam Poet Pivots To Medicine

"Memories of my childhood live/between the rings of sand around my ankles/ and the desert heat in my lungs. I still believe that nothing washes/worry from tired skin better than the Nile/and my grandma's hands. Every day I go to school/with the weight of dead neighbors/on my shoulders." That's an excerpt from " People" allowfullscreen frameborder="0">

Like Us," a poem by 26-year-old Emtithal "Emi" Mahmoud, a world champion slam poet known for her vivid language and dedication to uplifting others. As a global goodwill ambassador for the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, she's taught poetry workshops in refugee camps from the Middle East to Africa. Over the past several months, Mahmoud, who is based in New Haven, Conn., has been creating poetry about the pandemic and protesting for racial justice while working toward launching her new nonprofit organization, The Women's Table. Named after a sculpture honoring the role of women at her alma mater Yale University, Mahmoud says her new initiative will amplify the voices of marginalized groups.

So what's her next big goal? A career in medicine.

In her slam poet persona, Mahmoud speaks in bursts of energy, almost like she's performing a concerto – her voice speeds up, slows down and emphasizes words that echo through the auditorium. Offstage, she is careful and analytical, with detailed, measured explanations about her thought process.

"My big passion in life is understanding different kinds of systems and how we break them down, and what they look like at their very core," she says. And one of the most critical systems is health care, adds Mahmoud, who learned that lesson early on from her father, a surgeon in their home country, Sudan. When she was just a baby, government officials tried to convince her father to change the death certificate of a colleague who had been tortured and killed. The officials wanted the document to say he died of malaria. But Mahmoud's father refused, so the Sudanese government sent him away on a medical mission to Yemen — and then fired him.

"When my family found out about it, [they said] you need to get your wife and your daughter out now to safety," says Mahmoud. That's when they decided to flee Sudan in 1994, when she was just a year old.

She spent her early childhood years in Yemen, moving with her family to the United States through the visa lottery when she was 4. Although she grew up in Philadelphia, she also has strong memories of Sudan's terrifying violence, which she witnessed on a family trip at age 7. Protests against the government's shutdown of schools led to attacks on civilians. Mahmoud ended up hiding under a bed with four others during this dangerous time. She says her parents and relatives came home from the protest with blood on them.

In the poem "People Like Us," she wrote: "I remember their laces, scarlet footprints on the floor ... Fear is the coldest thing in the desert, and it burns you – bows you down to half your height and owns you."

Upon returning home to Philadelphia, Mahmoud felt disconnected from her normal life in the U.S. "After I just went through all this trauma, I [had] to start second grade, understanding that, oh, people die for education," she says. "Nobody knew about it except for us ... Nobody else was talking about it."

In school, science was an absolute that helped her make sense of a crazy world. "Science makes me tick because I think very early on, I understood that a lot of things weren't as they seem. Science doesn't lie, you know," she says. Long before becoming interested in following in her parents' footsteps in medicine — her mom is a medical lab technician — Mahmoud was drawn to paleontology. "Nobody's ever seen a dinosaur. But their bones are here. Even as a little kid, I wanted to know their story."

At Yale, she crafted her own path of study, double-majoring in anthropology and molecular, cellular and developmental biology. "People [say] these are two very different things, and I say, 'Yeah, I study people from the inside and people from the outside,'" Mahmoud explains.

After seeing a fellow student perform onstage poetry for the first time, Mahmoud found a new way of sharing her observations.

She began writing poetry to convince people to hear and see her. She infused her spoken word poetry with stories of her family in Sudan, along with her personal experiences in the devastating conflict there. She says performing on stage gave her courage.

Poetry is also a way to carry on her Sudanese heritage. "I come from a place where the history is based on oral tradition, my tribal tongue isn't written, everything is passed down from person to person," Mahmoud says. "That's why that's why I write about it so much. I write about it because I'm terrified of forgetting."