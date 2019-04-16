Workplace Vaping Ban Headed To DeSantis

More than five months after Florida voters approved a ban on workplace vaping, the issue is on the way to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The House on Thursday gave unanimous approval to a bill (SB 7012) that would carry out the voter-approved constitutional amendment. The Senate unanimously passed the bill last month.

The constitutional amendment, placed on the November ballot by the Florida Constitution Revision Commission, combined a ban on vaping and the use of electronic cigarettes in indoor workplaces with a ban on offshore oil drilling.

While voters overwhelmingly approved the measure, it still needed lawmakers to implement it.

The bill includes similar requirements as a long-standing law that bans smoking tobacco in indoor workplaces. It would allow vaping at places such as stand-alone bars, designated rooms in hotels and retail tobacco shops.