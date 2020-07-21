Winn-Dixie Reverses Policy, Will Require Face Masks

By & 54 minutes ago
  • Winn-Dixie
    Winn-Dixie will now require customers to wear masks at its stores to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus.
    Southeastern Grocers

The parent company of Southern supermarket chain Winn-Dixie is reversing its policy and will now require customers to wear masks at its stores to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

Southeastern Grocers Inc. said the requirement will go into effect next Monday.

The company headquartered in Jacksonville, had initially rejected a mask mandate, saying it did not want to put its workers in the position of having to ban customers.

But in a statement Monday, it said its position had “evolved.”

Aldi announced it will start mandating customers wear masks on July 27, while a mandate at Whole Foods Market went into effect Monday. Whole Foods said it will provide masks at the entrance of its stores for customers who do not have their own face covering. 

Walmart, Publix, Kroger, Target, CVS, Walgreens, Kohl’s and Home Depot are among other retailers that require customers to wear masks at their stores.

Tags: 
Coronavirus
COVID-19
masks

Related Content

Florida COVID-19 Deaths Top 5,000; Deadliest Day Yet For Pasco County

By 1 hour ago

Deaths attributed to the coronavirus in Florida have passed 5,000.

Monday’s report from the Florida Department of Health showed 90 deaths in the state in the 24-hour period since Sunday’s report, bringing the statewide total deaths to 5,072.

Publix, Target And CVS Will Require Shoppers To Wear Face Coverings

By Jul 16, 2020

Publix, Target and CVS are joining Walmart and a growing list of retail chains nationwide that are requiring customers to wear face masks.

Walmart Will Require Shoppers To Wear Masks; Other Retailers Urged To Follow

By Jul 15, 2020

Updated at 5 p.m. ET

Walmart says shoppers must wear masks inside its stores starting Monday — the largest retailer to join a growing list of companies making face covering mandatory across the nation.

Here's Where You Must Wear A Face Mask In Tampa Bay

By Jun 25, 2020

With more than 200,000 cases of COVID-19 in Florida, governments across the state are looking at ways to stem the increase.

Numbers Have To ‘Flatten’ Before Drinks Can Flow, DBPR Chief Says

By Jim Turner & Tom Urban/News Service of Florida 23 hours ago
Department of Business and Professional Regulation Secretary Halsey Beshears
News Service of Florida

Florida’s bar scene will remain on hold until there is a massive reversal in the growth of positive coronavirus cases, according to the state’s top business regulator.