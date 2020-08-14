Winn-Dixie, Harveys Roll Out New Drug Delivery Service

Winn-Dixie and Harveys are offering a new contactless drug delivery service.



Jacksonville-based parent company, Southeastern Grocers, said its pharmacy customers can choose from free curbside pickup, or two-day shipping for an extra $5, or same-day delivery for an additional $8.

The service is only available for customers who live within five miles of a store.

The service is also being introduced at Fresco y Más supermarkets, which Southeastern Grocers operates in some other Florida markets outside of Jacksonville.

Southeastern Grocers is also inviting people to dispose of old prescription medicines at its kiosks inside six Harveys and Winn-Dixie stores in Jacksonville.

