Winn-Dixie, Harveys Roll Out New Drug Delivery Service

By 40 minutes ago
  • Winn-Dixie
Originally published on August 13, 2020 2:51 pm

Winn-Dixie and Harveys are offering a new contactless drug delivery service.

Jacksonville-based parent company, Southeastern Grocers, said its pharmacy customers can choose from free curbside pickup, or two-day shipping for an extra $5, or same-day delivery for an additional $8.

The service is only available for customers who live within five miles of a store.

The service is also being introduced at Fresco y Más supermarkets, which Southeastern Grocers operates in some other Florida markets outside of Jacksonville.

Southeastern Grocers is also inviting people to dispose of old prescription medicines at its kiosks inside six Harveys and Winn-Dixie stores in Jacksonville. 

Contact reporter Cyd Hoskinson at choskinson@wjct.org, 904-358-6351 and on Twitter at @cydwjctnews.

Copyright 2020 WJCT News 89.9. To see more, visit WJCT News 89.9.

Tags: 
drug stores
online drug stores
pharmacies

Related Content

Winn-Dixie Reverses Policy, Will Require Face Masks

By & Jul 21, 2020
Winn-Dixie
Southeastern Grocers

The parent company of Southern supermarket chain Winn-Dixie is reversing its policy and will now require customers to wear masks at its stores to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus.