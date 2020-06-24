White House Wins Ruling On Health Care Price Disclosure

  • Alex Azar
    Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar called the decision "a resounding victory," but the hospital industry announced it would appeal.
The Trump administration has won a court ruling upholding its plan to require insurers and hospitals to disclose the actual prices for common tests and procedures in a bid to promote competition and push down costs. 

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar called the decision Tuesday by a federal judge in Washington, D.C., “a resounding victory,” but the hospital industry announced it would appeal. 

Hospitals and insurers say the push for disclosure goes too far. They say the government would force them to publicly disclose rates they negotiate as part of private contracts that normally are beyond the purview of authorities.

