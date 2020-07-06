White House Again Rejects Calls For National Mask Strategy

By 15 minutes ago
  • Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp in face mask
    Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp recently shared a photo to Twitter of himself in a cloth mask.
    Twitter

The White House is again rejecting calls for a national mask-wearing mandate.

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows says in an appearance on “Fox and Friends” Monday morning that the president sees the issue as a “state-to-state” matter.

He says that, “certainly a national mandate is not in order” and that “we’re allowing our local governors and our local mayors to weigh in on that.”

New Jersey’s Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy has said he’d like to see a national strategy on the coronavirus, including a mask requirement. He says his state is seeing “small spikes in reinfection” from residents coming back from Florida, South Carolina and other virus hotspots, and the U.S. is “as strong as our weakest link right now.”

Vice President Mile Pence has also rejected the idea of a national mandate, saying that’s up to governors and local health officials.

Tags: 
masks
Coronavirus
COVID-19
White House

Related Content

Florida Ag. Commissioner Nikki Fried Calls for 'Common Sense' Statewide Mask Mandate

By 2 hours ago

Florida’s Agricultural Commissioner Nikki Fried has made multple calls for Gov. Ron DeSantis to implement a statewide mask mandate.  

 

The state’s coronavirus case totals have increased by the thousands every day over the past two weeks, approaching 180,000 statewide cases on Friday afternoon.

Pence Praises DeSantis For Florida's Coronavirus Response During Tampa Visit

By & Jul 3, 2020

Vice President Mike Pence was in Tampa Thursday for a meeting with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, where the pair discussed the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic as the number of cases continued to skyrocket.

Miami Leaders, Political Rivals Theorize On National TV About Cause Of COVID-19 Spike

By 2 hours ago

Two of Miami’s political leaders — and rivals — speculated about what caused the latest spike in coronavirus cases during national television appearances Sunday.

Here's Where You Must Wear A Face Mask In Tampa Bay

By Jun 25, 2020

With more than 200,000 cases of COVID-19 in Florida, governments across the state are looking at ways to stem the increase.

A User's Guide To Masks: What's Best At Protecting Others (And Yourself)

By Jul 1, 2020

So you want to wear a face mask? Good call.

A growing body of evidence supports the idea that wearing face masks in public, even when you feel well, can help curb the spread of the coronavirus — since people can spread the virus even without showing symptoms. That's the main reason to wear a mask: to protect other people from you.