West Nile Found in SWFL

West Nile virus has been confirmed in humans in Lee and Collier County, the Naples Daily News reports.

State health officials advise people to take precautions against mosquitoes, which carry West Nile virus, by covering exposed skin with clothing and using insect repellent.

In addition, health officials recommend reducing mosquito breeding grounds around your home by draining standing water from pots, birdbaths, coolers, garbage cans and even bottle caps—anywhere water can accumulate.

