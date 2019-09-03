Weakening Dorian Begins To Inch Northwest Off Florida Coast

Hurricane Dorian, a weakening Category 3 storm, has begun its northwestward turn toward Florida before its anticpated shift along the Florida coast and, eventually, northeast toward the Carolinas.



Dorian continues to pound Grand Bahama Island as it gradually weakens. Outer rain bands are already producing tropical storm force winds for much of southern Florida.

Dorian is expected to move to the northwest Tuesday, then move parallel to the Atlantic Coast through Wednesday. Florida is now outside the cone of uncertainty.

LATEST ON THE STORM

As of 8 a.m. Tuesday, Dorian is moving northwest at 1 mph. It is a Category 3 storm with maximum sustained winds at 120 mph with higher gusts, down from 130 mph Monday night, and located about 110 east-northeast of West Palm Beach and about 40 miles northeast of Freeport on Grand Bahama Island. Pressure is up to 952 mb. Hurricane-force winds extend 45 miles from the center, and tropical storm-force winds 160 miles from the center.

FORECAST UPDATE

Life-threatening storm surge, tropical storm force winds and periods of heavy rain will begin to overspread Florida’s Treasure Coast and Space Coast throughout the day. The Category 3 storm is expected to move north-northwest and parallel the Atlantic Coast, with those same hazards spreading north to the First Coast through Wednesday and early Thursday.

“Dorian is expected to start moving slowly toward the north-northwest later this morning,” said Ray Hawthorne, a meteorologist with the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network. “My confidence is much higher that the core of the hurricane will remain offshore the Florida east coast.

“However, tropical storm winds are expected over much of the Florida east coast today and Wednesday. It may take until Wednesday night or Thursday morning for the threat of tropical storm conditions to completely leave the state.”

Storm surge flooding may exceed 4 feet along parts of the Atlantic coast, Hawthorne said. Rainfall amounts of 4-8 inches are possible, particularly near the immediate coastline. Forecasters say Dorian is forecast to pick up forward motion as it moves just off the Georgia and Carolina coasts Thursday and Friday.

STORM DETAILS

Areas in South Florida will begin to experience tropical storm conditions today, and Wednesday for areas in northeastern Florida and Georgia as Dorian moves to the north.

At high tide, areas from Lantana to South Santee River, S.C., could see storm surge of 4-7 feet, and 2-4 feet from Deerfield Beach to Lantana. Dorian also could produce life-threatening surf and dangerous rip currents.

As Dorian remains stationary over Grand Bahama Island, that area could see water levels as high as 10-15 feet above normal tide level, accompanied by destructive waves.

Coastal areas from West Palm Beach to Georgia could experience 3-6 inches of rain through Friday, with isolated totals of 9 inches.

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

A tropical storm watch remains in effect for Polk and Highlands counties. As of Tuesday morning, Dorian was located about 190 southeast of Sebring and 220 miles southeast of Winter Haven, and areas of Highlands and eastern Polk County could experience tropical storm-force winds that could cause road closures due to debris, damage to porches, awnings and carports, localized flooding, and scattered power outages.

A flood warning has been issued for Cypress Creek at Worthington Gardens in Pasco County and the Peace River at Zolfo Springs, and the Tampa Bay area is under small craft and rip current advisories.

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for Lantana to the Savannah River

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for the Savannah River to South Santee River, S.C

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for Grand Bahama and the Abacos Islands in the northwestern Bahamas

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for Jupiter Inlet to Ponte Vedra Beach

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for north of Deerfield Beach to Jupiter Inlet

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for north of Ponte Vedra Beach to South Santee River, S.C.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for north of Deerfield Beach to Jupiter Inlet

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for north of Ponte Vedra Beach to Altamaha Sound GA

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for north of Golden Beach to Deerfield Beach

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Lake Okeechobee

Florida Public Radio Emergency Network meteorologist Ray Hawthorne contributed to this report.

