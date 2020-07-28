‘We Do Not Have A Constitutional Right To Infect Others.' Judge Upholds Palm Beach’s Mask Order

By Austen Erblat - Sun Sentinel 3 hours ago
  • Carl Juste / Miami Herald
Originally published on July 27, 2020 2:55 pm

Palm Beach County’s mask rules are constitutional, a judge said Monday in the first ruling in South Florida over COVID-19 controls at the center of the debate over public safety and personal freedom.

“We do not have a constitutional right to infect others,” Circuit Court Judge John Kastrenakes said in his order.

Requiring a mask in some places is within the county’s rights to protect the general public during a deadly pandemic and people those who challenged the mandate failed to show that their constitutional rights were violated, the judge said.

Read more at our news partner the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Copyright 2020 WLRN 91.3 FM. To see more, visit WLRN 91.3 FM.

Tags: 
masks
lawsuit
COVID-19
Coronavirus

Related Content

Manatee County Passes Face Mask Ordinance

By 3 hours ago

Manatee County commissioners have passed a resolution requiring the wearing of face masks.

Poll: Most Floridians Want Statewide Mask Mandate

By Rick Mayer Jul 24, 2020
WUSF

A majority of Florida voters want the state to require facial coverings in public to combat the spread of the coronavirus, according to a new Quinnipiac University poll released Thursday.

Does How We Talk About Masks Depend On Who's Listening?

By Jul 27, 2020

"It's not OK to take off your mask in front of me, thank you very much," declared Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Giménez, in a tone that indicated he had no patience for anyone who might still be waffling on this widely recommended* and not-very-difficult approach to surviving the pandemic. "You might have the virus. As a matter of fact, might have it." 

Judge Upholds Leon County's Mandatory Mask Policy

By editor Jul 13, 2020

A Leon County judge says the county’s mandatory mask policy can stand. It imposes civil penalties on people who don’t wear face coverings in enclosed spaces like businesses. County GOP Chairman Evan Power filed the lawsuit saying the ordinance is too vague. Power is represented by state Republican Representative Anthony Sabatini who claimed the ordinance amounts to government overreach.