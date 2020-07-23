Volunteers Wanted To Help DeLand Scientists Test Coronavirus Vaccine

A DeLand research laboratory is looking for 2,500 participants who are in good health and at high risk of being exposed to the coronavirus to test out the new vaccine.

“So that would include people like our hospital workers. Doctors, nurses, supporting staff. We’re looking for people that work in grocery stores,” says Bruce Rankin, medical research director of Accel Research Sites. “We’re looking for teachers. People that work in the theme parks.”

Rankin says volunteers will sign a consent form acknowledging possible side effects of the treatment and agree to be available over the next 24 months. If they agree to these terms, he says they’ll be vaccinated that first visit.

“They will return. They’ll have a diary to fill out over seven days. If they have any site reactions, swelling, tenderness, temperature,” he says. “They come back in at day 28. They get revaccinated with the second vaccination and then another seven days diary.”

Rankin says the rest of the visits are remote except for blood draws to check for antibodies.

Prescreening for the clinical trials is ongoing. Trials could begin as early as next week.

Click here to see if you are eligible, or call (386) 785-2400.